Join Xclusive Fitness – the Jeffreys Bay family health centre
Uncategorized 28 May 2021

There are not many gyms in the world that are situated right on the beach in an iconic coastal town like Jeffreys Bay.

Xclusive Fitness is a family friendly health centre on Main Beach in Jeffreys Bay and caters for all your health needs and wants, whether it’s to trim down for summer or to boost your immune system.

One can even sign your children up for swim lessons in the heated indoor pool while you train in this world class facility.

With top of the range equipment, trainers and nutrition all under one roof, Xclusive Fitness is driven to help you achieve your goals.

Pop into our health centre located at 50 Diaz Road, Main Beach and our friendly staff will be ready to assist you.

No lifetime contracts, No Special Levies or hidden fees!

For open, honest and true results enquire now to become part of our Xclusive Family.

Phone: 078 223 1065

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.xclusivefitness.co.za

Facebook: Xclusive Fitness Jeffreys Bay

