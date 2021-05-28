From the Wimpy to 9 Oosterland Restaurant

After 36 years of serving good food and memories Pirow & Trumie Viljoen (and family & staff) will be leaving the Famous Brands franchise. Mugg & Bean Jeffreys Bay which will close its doors on Sunday, 30 May 2021.

“We thank all our loyal customers and valued guests that have been part of our journey from June 1985’s Wimpy Jeffreys Bay (34 Diaz Road) through our 2 relocations, and finally our conversion to Mugg & Bean Jeffreys Bay in June 2017,” said the Viljoens.

The Wimpy at Main Beach was very popular back in the 1980’s with many locals remembering the value for money T-bone steak that was served on Sunday evenings.

“We hope the Jeffreys Bay community will continue to support our family and staff as we embark on our new venture in June 2021 when we reopen as 9 Oosterland Restaurant.”