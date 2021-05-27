St Francis Bay College is looking for a Nursery School Teacher

Situated in the beautiful coastal town of St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape, St Francis College is a growing Independent ISASA school with a highly motivated and talented team of educators, offering an exceptional education for learners from Pre-School to Grade 7.

Applicants are invited to apply for the following post:

NURSERY SCHOOL TEACHER

To commence 1 September 2021

The successful applicant will:

Have an appropriate teaching qualification (degree or diploma)

Have experience as an Early Childhood Development (ECD) teacher

Have a proven record of commitment and professionalism

Be willing to participate in extra murals

Be a creative, enthusiastic and caring educator

Individuals with the appropriate experience and attributes should submit a covering letter and curriculum vitae with at least 2 references to: [email protected]

Closing date for applications: 15 June 2021

The school reserves the right not to make an appointment.

An application will not in itself entitle the applicant to an interview or appointment, and failure to meet the minimum requirements of the advertised post will result in applicants automatically being disqualified from consideration.

Only short listed applicants will be contacted.

Address: Boschkloof Farm, Humansdorp Road, St Francis Bay, 6312 South Africa

Website: www.stfranciscollege.co.za

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StFrancisCollegeRSA/