Slight decrease in active Covid-19 cases

There has been a slight decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 46 on May 25, according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On May 23, there was 49 active COVID-19 case in the region.

Some 127 residents have died from the pandemic since last year.

The breakdown per town, as at May 25, was as follows: St Francis Bay 16, Jeffreys Bay 14, Thornhill 6, Humansdorp 5, Patensie 4, Loerie 1, Oyster Bay 0, and Hankey 0.

The hot spot areas are Arcadia (2), Aston Bay (1), Humansdorp Town (2), Jeffreys Bay Central (11), KwaNomzamo (1), Loerie (1), Ocean View (1), Patensie (4), Sea Vista (1), St Francis Bay (15), Thornhill (6), and Wavecrest (1).

The cumulative total stood at 5 509, including, 5 336 recoveries.