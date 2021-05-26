fbpx

True Technologies joins the fight against crime

Jeffreys Bay 26 May 2021

True Technologies in Jeffreys Bay donated a state-of-the-art high-tech closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance camera to Kouga Municipality – helping the municipality to keep the region safe.

The camera is equipped with 360 degrees rotation and infrared capabilities. It is ideal for both daytime and nighttime operation, with an infrared range of 150m when pitch black.

With a 2km daytime radius and 20x optical zoom, even the smallest detail can be seen.

The municipality has appealed to local businesses to assist them in their fight against crime by either donating a camera or contributing financially.

