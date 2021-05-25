Steep increase in Covid cases in St Francis Bay

There has been an increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 49 on May 23, according to the latest report from the Department of Health.

On May 19, there was 24 active COVID-19 case in the region.

The breakdown per town, as at May 23, was as follows: Jeffreys Bay 19, St Francis Bay 15, Thornhill 6, Patensie 4, Humansdorp 4, Loerie 1, Oyster Bay 0, and Hankey 0.

The hot spot areas are St Francis Bay (14), Arcadia (2), Aston Bay (3), C-Place (1), Humansdorp Town (1), Jeffreys Bay Central (12), KwaNomzamo (1), Loerie (1), Ocean View (1) Patensie (4), Sea Vista (1), Thornhill (6), and Wavecrest 2).

According to analyst Kuben Nair, South Africa is rapidly approaching the third wave.

“New infections rose 26% this week to over 3,200 a day. Our positivity rate has risen to 9.2% and recently breached 10%. Active cases are up 21%,” said Nair.

“The Northern Cape, Free State and North West are officially in the third wave. Gauteng is on the cusp of it and is averaging over 1,300 cases a day – well above all other provinces and will officially be declared in a 3rd wave when it passes 1,500 which I expect to happen next week.

Mpumalanga is the next closest – which means that this time around, the last to enter the third wave will be KZN, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape later in June,” added Nair.

Photo: Clive Wright