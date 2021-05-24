fbpx

Gamtoos farmers pushed to the brink

Gamtoos farmers pushed to the brink
Jeffreys Bay 24 May 2021

Despite good rains in the north of South Africa, farmers to the south are grappling with an unprecedented crisis as one of the Eastern Cape’s largest dams, the Kouga Dam, looks set to run dry for the first time ever.

With the dam level dropping below 5%, the Gamtoos Irrigation Board (GIB) has warned water users that it cannot supply water adequately below the 3% water mark. The board oversees the dam’s water distribution.

The dam, which opened in 1969 and last overflowed in 2015, has never dropped below the 6.5% water mark.

Known for its citrus, cash crop, and dairy farming, the Gamtoos River Valley is buckling under a years-long drought, bringing farmers to their knees.

Due to the dwindling water reserves, the 132 agricultural water users who rely on the dam for irrigation have been able to draw just 20% of their annual water quota since last July.

“The lowest release level of the dam is 3.1%,” said Rienette Colesky, CEO of the irrigation board. “We will, however, not be able to sustainably supply water at that level.”

Article continues below...

Colesky said the Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga municipalities’ drawings from the dam were curbed to just 30% and 70% of their full water allocations, respectively. Both were honouring these restrictions, she said.

“This situation endangers the citrus harvest for many farmers who might not be able to water their crops further and who do not have access to alternative sources, such as boreholes,” she said.

Even when farmers substituted their water supply by drilling boreholes, that water quality was not always suitable for agricultural use, she added.

“The situation was already dire for our cash crop and dairy farmers from the start of the water year, as a 20% availability of their full water allocations has had a devastating effect on the planting of cash crops and the watering of pastures for dairy farming.”

Many farmers have had to outsource the planting of their crops and grazing of their cattle to areas where water is more plentiful.

Book now for learn to swim lessons in an indoor heated pool in Jeffreys Bay

Related Posts

Kouga residents need to save water

Kouga residents and businesses have been urged to continue using water sparingly. “Some much-needed rain has fallen in the catchment…

15 Oct 2020
Patensie hou eersdaags egte plaasbasaar

Patensie skud sy vere reg vir ’n bielie van ’n fees in Oktober. Kouga-inwoners en besoekers kan egte boeregasvryheid by…

01 Oct 2019
Water rationing to resume in Hankey and Patensie from 1 June 2020

The Kouga Dam is running out of water, with the level having dropped to below 9 %. The Gamtoos Irrigation…

30 May 2020
Water rationing to resume in Hankey and Patensie

Residents of Hankey and Patensie are reminded that water rationing will resume on Thursday this week (14 January 2021). Rationing…

13 Jan 2021
Photo of the day – Langkloof Waterfall

The Kouga region has experienced some rainfall over recent months which has helped alleviate the serious drought that has been…

16 Jul 2019
Local riders excel in the The “Orange Giant”

A Motor Cross race was held near Patensie and a number of Jeffreys Bay riders won their respective divisions. The…

23 Aug 2010
Gamtoos farmers water allocation cut to 20 %

Drought-stricken farmers predict that low dam capacity will have a negative effect on farm production in the Gamtoos River Valley….

20 Jun 2018
Disaster still looming as Kouga dams run dry

The dams that supply water to Kouga and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro have a mere 24 % water capacity with…

26 Apr 2018
Water restrictions eased for Patensie and Hankey farmers

The Department of Water and Sanitation has marginally eased farmers’ Kouga Dam water allocations from 20% to 40% of their…

11 Nov 2018
Man killed in JBay shooting

A man from Port Elizabeth was shot and killed in Pellsrus in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to…

25 May 2015
Water is running out in Hankey and Patensie

Kouga Municipality, in conjunction with the Kouga Business Forum (KBF), has embarked on a much-needed water drive to aid the…

30 Apr 2021
Pavements vandalized in Humansdorp

Mindless vandalism is jeopardizing Kouga Municipality’s efforts to build sidewalks near the Point in Arcadia, Humansdorp. The newly-cast sidewalks have…

29 Jun 2019
Gamtoos faces serious water shortages

Kouga Municipality has issued a warning to residents of Hankey and Patensie against the over-usage of water after the annual…

12 Jul 2018
Water discovered in Hankey and Patensie

Kouga Municipality is another step closer to achieving water security for the communities of Hankey and Patensie. “Groundwater exploration in…

31 May 2019
Annual dry period for Hankey & Patensie set for June

THE annual dry period at Hankey and Patensie will take place over 16 days from June 15 to 30 this…

13 May 2019