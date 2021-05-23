fbpx

Remote working visa will boost tourism in South Africa
South Africa 23 May 2021

The Western Cape Minister of Finance, David Maynier has requested that the South African Government allow international visitors to stay longer and work remotely while travelling in South Africa.

South Africa has everything it takes to be the best remote working location in the world if red tape is removed for digital nomad tourists.

Jeffreys Bay is ideally positioned as a remote working destination with affordable accommodation, coworking space at venues like the Green Room in the Surf Village and some of the best surf breaks and beaches in the world.

There is also a fibre rollout taking place in Jeffreys Bay which will ensure high speed connectivity for digital nomads.

Globally, many countries are competing to capture the market for the longer-stay tourist who can work online from anywhere in the world while earning and spending foreign currency in the country they are visiting.

This is an important market right now, as this type of tourist is more resilient to the challenges that traditional tourism is facing given ongoing travel restrictions.

Such tourists will also remain an important source of sustainable tourism long after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing his support for the ‘Remote Working Visa’, Premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde said: “I am pleased that today we are able to deliver on a promise I made in my State of the Province Address earlier this year and submit our request to national government to urgently introduce a ‘Remote Working Visa’.

Given the severe impact that Covid-19 has had on the tourism sector in South Africa, this innovative visa would be a great contribution to our recovery.

“Introducing a ‘Remote Working Visa’ makes business sense,” said Minister Maynier, “Not only will it attract a significant number of long-term, financially independent travellers to South Africa during this period of economic uncertainty, and in the long term, but remote workers are also more likely to invite their family and friends to visit in the future.

This could also have positive spin-offs for foreign direct investment, and the promotion of South African goods and services exports as travellers get to know and love all the great things about our country.”

