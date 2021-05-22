fbpx

Help keep Kouga Covid-19 safe this winter

Jeffreys Bay 22 May 2021

Kouga residents need to wear a face mask when in public, practice proper hygiene, sanitise, maintain social distancing, and avoid overcrowded spaces if the region is to limit the resurgence of COVID-19 – particularly during the predicted third wave.

This is the urgent plea from Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, to all residents.

“With winter only weeks away, it is critical that we all remain vigilant when it comes to COVID-19 – thus avoid a spike in the number of local infections,” said Hendricks. “Just because we are on alert level 1, it does not mean that we should let our guard down.

“The danger posed by the coronavirus is not yet over and, while the number of active cases is still low, we cannot take our safety and the health of our communities for granted.

“We saw in 2020 how quickly a resurgence can occur. The virus is still very much among us and, if we do not adhere to the basic safety precautions, we could see another spike in the local numbers.

“It is predicted that the national active COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at 2 500, will more than double over the next two weeks.”

Hendricks said the second wave hit Kouga hard, with 2 958 positive cases being recorded in November and December 2020. “This is more than double the 1 302 cases that were confirmed during the first wave in June and July,” he said. “That is why it is very important that we remain vigilant.”

According to him, Kouga’s Disaster Management volunteers will be out and about across the region to help ensure that COVID-19 safety protocols are followed.

“They have a role and responsibility to ensure that the community adheres to COVID-19 rules and regulations.

“They will monitor social distancing, ensure that masks are worn correctly, sanitise at shop entrances, and taxi pick-up points.”
The municipality will also be loud hailing to reinforce awareness once again among communities.

Hendricks thanked local healthcare workers and the municipality’s Disaster Management volunteers, as well as other government and community stakeholders, for their ongoing tireless efforts to minimise the spread of the pandemic.

“Each one of us has a role to play in keeping Kouga safe,” he said. “We are very grateful for the manner in which all roleplayers have taken hands to steer us through these trying times.”

