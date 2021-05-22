Gabriel Medina flies to semi finals at Rip Curl Rottnest Search

The Rip Curl Rottnest Search witnessed a day of pumping waves and massive scores as the world’s best surfers went to town in the super clean three-to-five foot surf at Strickland Bay.

The event is now down to the final four men and the final four women in the Semifinals.

An exciting Finals Day awaits with the two Rankings Leaders through, and a rookie and a wildcard still in the mix.

Olympic qualifier Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) is through to the Semifinals after defeating Malia Manuel (HAW) in Quarterfinal 1.

Fitzgibbons escaped a deep tube for an excellent 8.33 (out of a possible 10) and showcased sharp turns for a 6.77. Manuel put down a strong effort but it was not enough to overcome the Australian’s 15.10 two-wave total (out of a possible 20).

Fitzgibbons and Johanne Defay (FRA) will meet up with Tyler Wright (AUS) and Carissa Moore (HAW), respectively, in the Semifinals when competition resumes at the Rip Curl Rottnest Search.

Two-time WSL Champion Gabriel Medina (BRA) has been sneaking his way through heats here on Rottnest Island and finds himself in a Semifinal matchup with compatriot Italo Ferreira (BRA) after taking down Conner Coffin (USA) in the Quarterfinals and Owen Wright (AUS) in the Round of 16.

Rip Curl Rottnest Search Women’s Quarterfinal Matchups:

HEAT 1: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 15.10 DEF. Malia Manuel (HAW) 9.47

HEAT 2: Tyler Wright (AUS) 12.50 DEF. Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 11.43

HEAT 3: Carissa Moore (HAW) 16.53 DEF. Isabella Nichols (AUS) 14.43

HEAT 4: Johanne Defay (FRA) 13.60 DEF. Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN) 9.80

Rip Curl Rottnest Search Women’s Semifinal Matchups:

HEAT 1: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) vs. Tyler Wright (AUS)

HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Johanne Defay (FRA)

Rip Curl Rottnest Search Men’s Round of 16 Results:

HEAT 1: Julian Wilson (AUS) 13.00 DEF. Jordy Smith (ZAF) 11.20

HEAT 2: Morgan Cibilic (AUS) 12.50 DEF. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 10.77

HEAT 3: Liam O’Brien (AUS) 10.83 DEF. Seth Moniz (HAW) 8.10

HEAT 4: Miguel Pupo (BRA) 14.77 DEF. Michel Bourez (FRA) 13.07

HEAT 5: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 14.50 DEF. Owen Wright (AUS) 11.00

HEAT 6: Conner Coffin (USA) 15.23 DEF. Mikey Wright (AUS) 13.50

HEAT 7: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 14.70 DEF. Adriano de Souza (BRA) 14.27

HEAT 8: Yago Dora (BRA) 18.67 DEF. Connor O’Leary (AUS) 12.83

Rip Curl Rottnest Search Men’s Quarterfinal Matchups:

HEAT 1: Morgan Cibilic (AUS) 15.70 DEF. Julian Wilson (AUS) 14.16

HEAT 2: Liam O’Brien (AUS) 13.23 DEF. Miguel Pupo (BRA) 12.83

HEAT 3: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 13.80 DEF. Conner Coffin (USA) 13.60

HEAT 4: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 13.94 DEF. Yago Dora (BRA) 11.97

Rip Curl Rottnest Search Men’s Semifinal Matchups:

HEAT 1: Morgan Cibilic (AUS) vs. Liam O’Brien (AUS)

HEAT 2: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Italo Ferreira (BRA)