Springboks set to play in 2021 Rugby Championships

Rugby 21 May 2021

The schedule for the 2021 Rugby Championship has been unveiled with a full roster of teams, including South Africa.

The bulk of the Rugby Championship matches will be played in Australia and New Zealand, with both countries hosting five matches each and South Africa two.

The Springboks will kick off the Rugby Championship with a test against Argentina at a venue still to be confirmed.

The two teams will meet again a week later in South Africa.

September will then see four Tests in a row for the All Blacks, with back-to-back Tests against Argentina, at Eden Park on Saturday 11 September and Sky Stadium, Wellington on Saturday 18 September.

The first of the back-to-back Tests against South Africa will be an extra special occasion – it will be the 100th Test match between the two famous foes, played in the 100th year anniversary of New Zealand and South Africa’s rich rugby history, in the same city as that first ever Test. (Played at Carisbrook on 13 August 1921, the All Blacks won 13-5).

The 2021 Rugby Championship match schedule

Saturday 14 August
South Africa vs Argentina, venue & kick-off time TBC, SOUTH AFRICA

Saturday 21 August
Australia vs All Blacks, kick-off time TBC, Optus Stadium, PERTH
Argentina vs South Africa, venue & kick-off time TBC, SOUTH AFRICA

Saturday 28 August
All Blacks vs Australia, 7.05PM, Sky Stadium, WELLINGTON

Saturday 11 September
All Blacks vs Argentina, 7.05PM, Eden Park, AUCKLAND
South Africa vs Australia, venue & kick-off time TBC, AUSTRALIA

Saturday 18 September
Argentina vs All Blacks, 7.05PM, Sky Stadium, WELLINGTON
Australia vs South Africa, kick-off time TBC, Suncorp Stadium, BRISBANE.

Saturday 25 September
All Blacks vs South Africa, 7.05PM, Forsyth Barr Stadium, DUNEDIN
Australia vs Argentina, venue & kick-off time TBC, AUSTRALIA

Saturday 2 October
South Africa vs All Blacks, 7.05PM, Eden Park, AUCKLAND
Argentina vs Australia, venue & kick-off time TBC, AUSTRALIA

