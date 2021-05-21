Six suspects arrested for possession of Abalone in St Francis Bay

Six suspects aged between 26 and 45 have been arrested by members of St Francis Bay SAPS for possession of abalone.

On Tuesday evening at about 19:00, local detectives received information of suspected abalone poachers in the area.

A description of the vehicle with a registration number was circulated.

The members spotted the vehicle and monitored the vehicle throughout the night.

Their investigations led them to a house at Malema Village where six suspects were arrested in possession of diving equipment and three large bags containing over three hundred and twenty abalone to the street value of ± R18, 000-00

The six suspects face a charge of possession of abalone when they appear in the Local Magistrates Court.