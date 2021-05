Jordy Smith through to final 16 at Rip Curl Rottnest Search

The Rip Curl Rottnest Search recommenced yesterday in 3- 4 foot surf at Strickland Bay.

The women’s Quarterfinalists were determined after completing the Round of 16, and the men’s draw narrowed down the top 16 following the Round of 32.

South African Jordy Smith advanced to the final 16 with a convincing victory over injury replacement Stuart Kennedy.

Smith posted a two-wave combination of 14.17, mixing his trademark rail game with some impressive progression to continue his momentum after his second place finish at the Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro which got his world title campaign back on track.

Unfortunately JBay local Matt McGillivray was defeated by Owen Wright in his heat in the round of 32.

Rip Curl Rottnest Search Women’s Round of 16 Results:

HEAT 1: Malia Manuel (HAW) 14.44 DEF. Caroline Marks (USA) 12.16

HEAT 2: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 14.60 DEF. Macy Callaghan (AUS) 10.97

HEAT 3: Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 13.83 DEF. Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 11.10

HEAT 4: Tyler Wright (AUS) 12.84 DEF. Sage Erickson (USA) 8.67

HEAT 5: Carissa Moore (HAW) 14.16 DEF. Mia McCarthy (AUS) 9.80

HEAT 6: Isabella Nichols (AUS) 9.93 DEF. Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 9.34

HEAT 7: Johanne Defay (FRA) 15.57 DEF. Keely Andrew (AUS) 8.93

HEAT 8: Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN) 14.33 DEF. Courtney Conlogue (USA) 13.37

Rip Curl Rottnest Search Women’s Quarterfinal Matchups:

HEAT 1: Malia Manuel (HAW) vs. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS)

HEAT 2: Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) vs. Tyler Wright (AUS)

HEAT 3: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Isabella Nichols (AUS)

HEAT 4: Johanne Defay (FRA) vs. Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN)

Rip Curl Rottnest Search Men’s Round of 32 Results:

HEAT 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 14.17 DEF. Stuart Kennedy (AUS) 10.40

HEAT 2: Julian Wilson (AUS) 14.10 DEF. Wade Carmichael (AUS) 12.07

HEAT 3: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 14.13 DEF. Ryan Callinan (AUS) 13.67

HEAT 4: Morgan Cibilic (AUS) 12.57 DEF. Deivid Silva (BRA) 12.17

HEAT 5: Liam O’Brien (AUS) 13.66 DEF. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 12.50

HEAT 6: Seth Moniz (HAW) 12.33 DEF. Jack Robinson (AUS) 9.53

HEAT 7: Michel Bourez (FRA) 12.84 DEF. Frederico Morais (PRT) 7.50

HEAT 8: Miguel Pupo (BRA) 14.66 DEF. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 6.34

HEAT 9: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 10.80 DEF. Kael Walsh (AUS) 8.20

HEAT 10: Owen Wright (AUS) 13.70 DEF. Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) 9.00

HEAT 11: Conner Coffin (USA) 11.10 DEF. Alex Ribeiro (BRA) 10.70

HEAT 12: Mikey Wright (AUS) 10.83 DEF. Griffin Colapinto (USA) 9.77

HEAT 13: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 13.20 DEF. Jacob Willcox (AUS) 9.10

HEAT 14: Adriano de Souza (BRA) 11.26 DEF. Ethan Ewing (AUS) 8.70

HEAT 15: Yago Dora (BRA) 13.94 DEF. Jack Freestone (AUS) 9.84

HEAT 16: Connor O’Leary (AUS) 15.60 DEF. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 12.33

Rip Curl Rottnest Search Men’s Round of 16 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Julian Wilson (AUS)

HEAT 2: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) vs. Morgan Cibilic (AUS)

HEAT 3: Liam O’Brien (AUS) vs. Seth Moniz (HAW)

HEAT 4: Michel Bourez (FRA) vs. Miguel Pupo (BRA)

HEAT 5: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Owen Wright (AUS)

HEAT 6: Conner Coffin (USA) vs. Mikey Wright (AUS)

HEAT 7: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Adriano de Souza (BRA)

HEAT 8: Yago Dora (BRA) vs. Connor O’Leary (AUS)

Photo: Jordy Smith – WSL