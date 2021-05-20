Japanese hesitant about hosting Olympics – survey

A new poll in Japan shows 80% of Japanese oppose hosting the Olympics this year.

The Tokyo Games, postponed last year because of the pandemic, are due to begin on 23 July.

Published on Monday, the survey follows extension of the coronavirus state of emergency on Friday as the nation battles a fourth wave of virus infections.

It is reported that medical professionals are repeatedly warning about shortages of essential health supplies, and burn-out caused by the surge that is putting pressure on the country’s healthcare system.

The weekend survey by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper found that 43% of respondents want the 2020 Games cancelled, 40% want a further postponement, and 14% support holding the Games in July and August.

Article continues below...

For months, polling has shown that a majority in Japan oppose holding the Games this year.

Government spokesman Katsunobu Kato responded to the latest poll finding by saying that the government would ‘make efforts so that the Japanese people understand the Tokyo Games will be held in a safe and secure manner’.

Olympic organisers say tough anti-virus measures, including regular testing of athletes and a ban on overseas fans, will keep the Games safe.

First published on www.dailyfriend.co.za