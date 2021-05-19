Traffic Fines – Do not get arrested

When is a warrant of arrest issued for a traffic fine?

If you do not pay or dispute your traffic fine (summons) by the due date, and if you do not appear in court to present your case, a warrant for your arrest will be issued automatically when the case goes to court.

The court then add an additional R200.00 for Contempt of Court.

The arrest warrant has been granted; now what?

Once the arrest warrant is granted by a magistrate in a court of law, the local law enforcement officials are legally allowed to arrest the person of interest named on the warrant wherever they find that person.

This means that the person can be arrested at their place of work, at their residence, after they are pulled over on the road or anywhere else in public.

To avoid getting arrested, the Kouga Municipality has appointed Traffic Officer Sean Williams as a Warrant of Arrest Officer.

His duties are to apprehend those with outstanding warrants and to make sure that these outstanding traffic fines are paid.

Williams also has an Assistant Clerk of the Court appointed, which permits him to receive traffic fine monies.