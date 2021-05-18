fbpx

Sharp spike in Jeffreys Bay Covid-19 cases

Jeffreys Bay 18 May 2021

There are 17 active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay as at 15 May 2021.

On 09 May, there were five active cases in Jeffreys Bay.

There are a total of 19 active cases in Kouga, with St Francis Bay being the only other town in the Municipality with active cases. There are currently two cases in St Francis Bay.

South Africa on Sunday recorded 2 585 new Covid-19 cases after 27 543 tests were conducted, representing a 9.4% positivity rate.

27 patients succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 55 210 to date.

Of the latest fatalities, 10 are from Gauteng, six from Mpumalanga, five from KwaZulu-Natal, three from the Western Cape, two from the Free State and one from the Northern Cape.

The country has 34 166 active cases. With 7 671 people who are currently infected in Gauteng, the province is now the hardest hit in terms of active cases.

The province is followed by 5 972 active cases in the Northern Cape, 5 793 in KwaZulu-Natal, 5 627 in the Free State, 4 766 in the North West, 2 477 in the Western Cape, 1 100 in Mpumalanga, 395 Limpopo and 365 in the Eastern Cape.

Globally, there have been 162 177 376 confirmed global cases of Covid-19, including 3 364 178 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO said 1 264 164 553 vaccine doses have been administered to date.

