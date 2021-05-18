Notice of Sale of Business: Brilliant Paper Factory Shop

SALE OF BUSINESS in terms of Section 34(1) of the Insolvency Act 24 of 1936, as amended, notice is hereby given to all interested parties and creditors, of LYNETTE THERLE NAGEL (570318 0047 08 0) of her intention to sell and transfers her shares and interest in the business known as BRILLIANT PAPER FACTORY SHOP (PTY) LTD Registration number 2016/534527/07 to DESIREE RITTER (870213 0130 08 4), who will, after a period of 30 days after date of last publication of this notice, carry on the business for BRILLIANT PAPER FACTORY SHOP (PTY) LTD’s own benefit and account at the same at Shop 8 Oppcro Building, 9 Loots Park Crescent, Jeffreys Bay, 6330.

SALE OF BUSINESS in terms of Section 34(1) of the Insolvency Act 24 of 1936, as amended, notice is hereby given to all interested parties and creditors, of WILLEM JOHANNES NAGEL of his intention to sell and transfers his shares and interests in the business known as BRILLIANT PAPER AND PACKAGING (PTY) LTD Registration number 2017/045897/07 to ANDRIES PETRUS BENJAMIN RITTER (891130 5094 08 8), who will, after a period of 30 days after date of last publication of this notice, carry on the business for BRILLIANT PAPER AND PACKAGING (PTY) LTD’s own benefit and account at the same at Shop 8 Oppcro Building, 9 Loots Park Crescent, Jeffreys Bay, 6330.