54 Homes burgled in Jeffreys Bay this year

While there has been a decrease in house burglaries in Jeffreys Bay over the past quarter when compared to the same time period last year, there has been a rise in business premises burglaries (up to 32 from 14 which represents a 142.9 % increase).

70 homes were burgled during the same period last year, representing a 22.9 % decrease.

There has also been an increase of robbery at both residential and non residential premises with seven cases being reported – up from three in the previous period.

Four murders also took place in Jeffreys Bay from January to March 2021, while nine cases of rape were reported.

Five cases of theft of motor vehicle were also reported to the Police.

Only five cases of theft from motor vehicle were reported, down from 24 in the previous period.

4 976 murders took place in South Africa during the first three months of the year, while 36 417 cases of Assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm were reported.

5 288 robbery at residential premises took place, with 40 568 Burglary at residential premises being reported country wide.