fbpx

Stage 2 Load shedding implemented by Eskom

Stage 2 Load shedding implemented by Eskom
Jeffreys Bay 17 May 2021

Due to the loss of ten generating units at seven power stations, Eskom implemented Stage 2 load shedding from 17:00 yesterday evening until 22:00 on Tuesday night.

Failure of three generation units at Tutuka was due to loss of air compressors, a unit at Majuba was forced shutdown while another unit tripped.

A generation unit at Kriel was taken down for a boiler tube leak.

A unit was forced down due to a steam leak at a unit at Matla power station, while trips at a unit each at Medupi, Kusile and the Duvha power stations are being investigated.

This represents a total loss of 6 044MW over this 24 hour period, bringing the total unplanned capacity lost to 16 118MW.

Planned maintenance is 4 171MW.

JEFFREYS BAY:
16/5: NONE
17/5: 03:00 – 05:30 and 11:00 – 13:30
18/5: 11:00 – 13:30 and 19:00 – 21:30

Article continues below...

HUMANSDORP/ LOERIE
16/5: NONE
17/5: 01:00 – 03:30 and 09:00 – 11:30
18/5: 09:00 – 11:30 and 17:00 – 19:30

PATENSIE/ HANKEY
16/5: NONE
17/5: 09:00 – 11:30 and 17:00 – 19:30
18/5: 17:00 – 19:30

ST FRANCIS BAY/ OYSTER BAY:
16/5: 17:00 – 19:30
17/5: 15:00 – 17:30 and 23:00 – 01:30
18/5: 23:00 – 01:30

THORNHILL
16/5: 20:00 – 22:30
17/5: 06:00 – 08:30
18/5: 10:00 – 12:30 and 20:00 – 22:30

Stephen Bibb art, south african art, surf art

Related Posts

Who will win the 2011 Billabong Pro?

Since 1999 the last 11 editions of the Billabong Pro J’Bay has crowned just seven different winners. Three of those…

07 Jul 2011
point jeffreys bay
Kouga Municipality to phase out tenant accounts

Kouga Municipality will be phasing out tenant accounts over the 2019/20 financial year in a bid to streamline the municipality’s…

06 Jul 2019
Jeffreys Bay to host SA Junior Surf Champs

The perfect right hand waves of Lower Point, Jeffreys Bay will be the contest arena for the upcoming 2015 Billabong…

02 Sep 2015
Street Kid attacks woman in J’Bay

A local resident had a terrifying experience in the car park of the Equinox Mall yesterday morning when a knife…

11 Dec 2010
JBay Winterfest Fishing event is for the whole family

The 6th Winterfest Skins Fishing Competition will be taking place in Jeffreys Bay during this year’s JBay Winterfest. This event…

01 May 2018
Cash crises in Jeffreys Bay Municipality

This year will be crunch time for the Kouga as the cash flow crises deepens. The Kouga budget has been…

30 Jun 2011
How does the JBay Open of Surfing work?

Jeffreys Bay is regarded as being home to one of the most perfect waves on the planet – Supertubes. It…

04 Jul 2015
Finalists announced in Citizen Watch give away

Gabriel Jewellers and JBay News are excited to announce the finalists of the Citizen Watch give away. They are: Lize…

03 Sep 2014
healthy mom baby clinic
Providing health care to the needy in Jeffreys Bay

The Healthy Mom and Baby Clinic’s (HMBC) Mobile Clinic recently embarked on a community outreach campaign, in partnership with the…

25 Aug 2018
Get involved: Rate Payers’ meeting tonight

All residents are invited to attend the general meeting of the J’Bay Ratepayers’s Association tonight. Notice has been given that…

29 Sep 2010
Lakey Peterson and John John Florence Win Margaret River Pro

Lakey Peterson (USA) and John John Florence (HAW) won the Margaret River Pro, the fourth stop on the 2019 World…

05 Jun 2019
Helen Zille to attend the DA Provincial Congress in Jeffreys Bay

If you’ve ever taken a road trip along the N2 through the Eastern Cape, you will know just how incredibly…

30 Oct 2014
jeffreys bay
Partnership to help ease traffic congestion in Jeffreys Bay

Kouga Municipality and the AfriForum branch in Jeffreys Bay have joined hands to ease traffic congestion along one of the…

07 Dec 2018
easy freak music live music jeffreys bay vibe in the park corona open jbay
Top Bands confirmed for Corona Open JBay

JBay – Headline acts confirmed for the Vibe In The Park free live music sessions at the JBay Winterfest are…

08 Jul 2019
corona open jbay world surf league jbay winterfest jeffreys bay
Kelly Slater to make 2018 return at Jeffreys Bay

One of the crowd favourites at the Corona Open JBay will be back in the water after breaking his foot…

22 Jun 2018