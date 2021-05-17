Stage 2 Load shedding implemented by Eskom

Due to the loss of ten generating units at seven power stations, Eskom implemented Stage 2 load shedding from 17:00 yesterday evening until 22:00 on Tuesday night.

Failure of three generation units at Tutuka was due to loss of air compressors, a unit at Majuba was forced shutdown while another unit tripped.

A generation unit at Kriel was taken down for a boiler tube leak.

A unit was forced down due to a steam leak at a unit at Matla power station, while trips at a unit each at Medupi, Kusile and the Duvha power stations are being investigated.

This represents a total loss of 6 044MW over this 24 hour period, bringing the total unplanned capacity lost to 16 118MW.

Planned maintenance is 4 171MW.

JEFFREYS BAY:

16/5: NONE

17/5: 03:00 – 05:30 and 11:00 – 13:30

18/5: 11:00 – 13:30 and 19:00 – 21:30

HUMANSDORP/ LOERIE

16/5: NONE

17/5: 01:00 – 03:30 and 09:00 – 11:30

18/5: 09:00 – 11:30 and 17:00 – 19:30

PATENSIE/ HANKEY

16/5: NONE

17/5: 09:00 – 11:30 and 17:00 – 19:30

18/5: 17:00 – 19:30

ST FRANCIS BAY/ OYSTER BAY:

16/5: 17:00 – 19:30

17/5: 15:00 – 17:30 and 23:00 – 01:30

18/5: 23:00 – 01:30

THORNHILL

16/5: 20:00 – 22:30

17/5: 06:00 – 08:30

18/5: 10:00 – 12:30 and 20:00 – 22:30