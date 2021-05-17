fbpx

St Francis Bay Police hunt for house robbery suspects

Jeffreys Bay 17 May 2021

Police detectives are on the hunt for at least four suspects who stormed into a small holding on the Oyster Bay Road, St Francis Bay during the evening on Saturday, 15 May 2021

It is alleged that at about 20:30, the complainant was opening a kitchen door for the dogs, when she saw two men armed with firearms standing right in front of the door.

One of the suspects fired a shot into the air and marshalled her back into the house, where she and her husband were held at gunpoint.

The two other suspects brought in a tenant from an outside cottage.

All three victims were held at gunpoint and also tied up with electric cables.

The suspects stole jewellery and cellphones before fleeing the scene.

Moments later, the victims managed to free themselves and contacted the police.

No person was injured during the incident. At this stage, it is unknown whether a getaway vehicle was used.

A case of house robbery was opened for further investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Marco Roscherr at 060 358 8906.

The information may also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop at 08600 10111, and all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

