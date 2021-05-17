fbpx

McGillivray advances to Round of 32 at Rip Curl Rottnest Search

McGillivray advances to Round of 32 at Rip Curl Rottnest Search
Surfing 17 May 2021

The Rip Curl Rottnest Search eliminated the first competitors from the draw yesterday in the clean-but-slow, two-to-three foot waves at Strickland Bay.

The women’s and men’s Elimination Round 2 saw the first six competitors exit, and the competition is now set for the men’s Round of 32 and women’s Round of 16.

Due to the dropping swell and onshore winds forecast, event organizers have called the competition OFF for tomorrow, Tuesday, May 18, and will reconvene on Wednesday, May 19, to reassess the conditions and make the next call.

JBay local Matt McGillivray advanced to the Round of 32 after winning his heat in the Elimination Round.

“It was a nerve-wracking heat,” said McGillivray. “It is tricky conditions and with it being so slow, you have to be patient. In previous heats, I haven’t been patient enough so I was focused on making better decisions in that heat.

It wasn’t going my way until I got that right at the end and had an opportunity with Liam taking the left, so I’m grateful for that.

I’ve had a few elimination round heats now and it doesn’t get any better. It’s a tricky round. I came into this event feeling a lot more relaxed with a bit of confidence from my result in Margaret River. I felt more sure of myself, but I still have more work to do.”

McGillivray will surf against Australian Owen Wright in his next heat, while fellow South African Jordy Smith will be up against Stuart Kennedy.

Rip Curl Rottnest Search Women’s Elimination Round 2 Results:

HEAT 1: Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 10.10 DEF. Mia McCarthy (AUS) 7.16, Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 4.77
HEAT 2: Isabella Nichols (AUS) 13.33 DEF. Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 13.10, Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 9.23

Article continues below...

Rip Curl Rottnest Search Women’s Round of 16 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Malia Manuel (HAW)
HEAT 2: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) vs. Macy Callaghan (AUS)
HEAT 3: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) vs. Nikki Van Dijk (AUS)
HEAT 4: Tyler Wright (AUS) vs. Sage Erickson (USA)
HEAT 5: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Mia McCarthy (AUS)
HEAT 6: Isabella Nichols (AUS) vs. Bronte Macaulay (AUS)
HEAT 7: Johanne Defay (FRA) vs. Keely Andrew (AUS)
HEAT 8: Courtney Conlogue (USA) vs. Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN)

Rip Curl Rottnest Search Men’s Elimination Round 2 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 12.50 DEF. Jack Freestone (AUS) 11.16, Taj Burrow (AUS) 9.60
HEAT 2: Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) 12.23 DEF. Liam O’Brien (AUS) 10.90, Jeremy Flores (FRA) 9.10
HEAT 3: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 9.63 DEF. Stuart Kennedy (AUS) 9.16, Peterson Crisanto (BRA) 5.90
HEAT 4: Jacob Willcox (AUS) 13.50 DEF. Morgan Cibilic (AUS) 8.90, Jadson Andre (BRA) 7.10

Rip Curl Rottnest Search Men’s Round of 32 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Stuart Kennedy (AUS)
HEAT 2: Julian Wilson (AUS) vs. Wade Carmichael (AUS)
HEAT 3: Ryan Callinan (AUS) vs. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)
HEAT 4: Morgan Cibilic (AUS) vs. Deivid Silva (BRA)
HEAT 5: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Liam O’Brien (AUS)
HEAT 6: Seth Moniz (HAW) vs. Jack Robinson (AUS)
HEAT 7: Frederico Morais (PRT) vs. Michel Bourez (FRA)
HEAT 8: Caio Ibelli (BRA) vs. Miguel Pupo (BRA)
HEAT 9: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Kael Walsh (AUS)
HEAT 10: Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) vs. Owen Wright (AUS)
HEAT 11: Conner Coffin (USA) vs. Alex Ribeiro (BRA)
HEAT 12: Griffin Colapinto (USA) vs. Mikey Wright (AUS)
HEAT 13: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Jacob Willcox (AUS)
HEAT 14: Adriano de Souza (BRA) vs. Ethan Ewing (AUS)
HEAT 15: Yago Dora (BRA) vs. Jack Freestone (AUS)
HEAT 16: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) vs. Connor O’Leary (AUS)

Photo: Taj Burrow. WSL

surf lessons jbay jeffreys bay surf core surf school

Related Posts

Sage Erickson and Yago Dora victorious at Vans US Open Of Surfing

The Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch crowned Sage Erickson (USA) and Yago Dora (BRA) its respective winners…

05 Aug 2019
Twiggy Baker to defend Puerto Escondido title

Reigning World Surf League Big Wave Tour Champion Grant ‘Twiggy’ Baker will start his challenge for the 2017/2018 title in…

29 Jul 2017
Can Kelly Slater make in 11 in 2011?

The Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast is just a few short days away from commencing and the opening event of the…

24 Feb 2011
Jordy blasts at Snapper Rocks

The world’s best surfers lit up the 3 – 4 swell on offer at Snapper Rocks today as the Quiksilver…

08 Mar 2011
World Championship Tour surfers for 2018

South Africa’s Jordy Smith will once again compete for the world title during the 2018 World Championship Tour. Jeffreys Bay…

28 Dec 2017
WSL QS surfing jeffreys bay
Two JBay surfers in top 100 in the world

Eight South African surfers have ended the 2018 World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) ranked in the Top 100,…

13 Dec 2018
Fanning, Slater or Jordy for Billabong Pro Champ?

  The Billabong Pro Jeffreys Bay is poised to be one for the ages as the best assemblage of surfing…

02 Jul 2010
Lightfoot and Petersen to surf in SA Open

Port Alfred’s Main Beach will bring the 2011 Surfing South Africa Pro Surf Tour to a fitting conclusion when the…

03 Dec 2011
WSL Vic Bay
Slade Prestwich and Bianca Buitendag Claim Victory at Vic Bay Classic

Victoria Bay – Slade Prestwich and Bianca Buitendag are the Men and Women’s Vic Bay Classic QS 1,000 winners, while Luke Slijpen and Piper Harrison from Australia won the JQS 1,000…

23 Jun 2019
Xcel Pro on hold until next week

Despite a building swell, the Xcel Pro Surf Contest organizers have decided to extend the waiting period into next week….

05 May 2010
Brazilians on fire at Billabong Pro

Round 2 of the Billabong Pro J’Bay was competed in 3 – 4 foot surf at Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay…

22 Jul 2011
Local surfers Dylan & Steven rock in Billabong Pro Junior

  Chad du Toit won the Billabong Pro Junior men’s title at Herold’s Bay today, defeating Nick Godfrey (Cape St…

06 Sep 2010
Kelly Slater wants another World Title

The world’s best surfers have traveled south from France to Portugal for Stop No. 9 of 11 on the 2011…

14 Oct 2011
World Surf League announced by ASP

The Association of Surf Professionals will cease to exist by the end of the year and will be known as…

14 Sep 2014
Meet JBU Supertrial winner Steven Saywer

For the second time in three years Jeffreys Bay has a local surfer competing in the JBay Open. Following Dylan…

06 Jul 2016