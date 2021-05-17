McGillivray advances to Round of 32 at Rip Curl Rottnest Search

The Rip Curl Rottnest Search eliminated the first competitors from the draw yesterday in the clean-but-slow, two-to-three foot waves at Strickland Bay.

The women’s and men’s Elimination Round 2 saw the first six competitors exit, and the competition is now set for the men’s Round of 32 and women’s Round of 16.

Due to the dropping swell and onshore winds forecast, event organizers have called the competition OFF for tomorrow, Tuesday, May 18, and will reconvene on Wednesday, May 19, to reassess the conditions and make the next call.

JBay local Matt McGillivray advanced to the Round of 32 after winning his heat in the Elimination Round.

“It was a nerve-wracking heat,” said McGillivray. “It is tricky conditions and with it being so slow, you have to be patient. In previous heats, I haven’t been patient enough so I was focused on making better decisions in that heat.

It wasn’t going my way until I got that right at the end and had an opportunity with Liam taking the left, so I’m grateful for that.

I’ve had a few elimination round heats now and it doesn’t get any better. It’s a tricky round. I came into this event feeling a lot more relaxed with a bit of confidence from my result in Margaret River. I felt more sure of myself, but I still have more work to do.”

McGillivray will surf against Australian Owen Wright in his next heat, while fellow South African Jordy Smith will be up against Stuart Kennedy.

Rip Curl Rottnest Search Women’s Elimination Round 2 Results:

HEAT 1: Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 10.10 DEF. Mia McCarthy (AUS) 7.16, Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 4.77

HEAT 2: Isabella Nichols (AUS) 13.33 DEF. Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 13.10, Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 9.23

Rip Curl Rottnest Search Women’s Round of 16 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Malia Manuel (HAW)

HEAT 2: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) vs. Macy Callaghan (AUS)

HEAT 3: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) vs. Nikki Van Dijk (AUS)

HEAT 4: Tyler Wright (AUS) vs. Sage Erickson (USA)

HEAT 5: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Mia McCarthy (AUS)

HEAT 6: Isabella Nichols (AUS) vs. Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

HEAT 7: Johanne Defay (FRA) vs. Keely Andrew (AUS)

HEAT 8: Courtney Conlogue (USA) vs. Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN)

Rip Curl Rottnest Search Men’s Elimination Round 2 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 12.50 DEF. Jack Freestone (AUS) 11.16, Taj Burrow (AUS) 9.60

HEAT 2: Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) 12.23 DEF. Liam O’Brien (AUS) 10.90, Jeremy Flores (FRA) 9.10

HEAT 3: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 9.63 DEF. Stuart Kennedy (AUS) 9.16, Peterson Crisanto (BRA) 5.90

HEAT 4: Jacob Willcox (AUS) 13.50 DEF. Morgan Cibilic (AUS) 8.90, Jadson Andre (BRA) 7.10

Rip Curl Rottnest Search Men’s Round of 32 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Stuart Kennedy (AUS)

HEAT 2: Julian Wilson (AUS) vs. Wade Carmichael (AUS)

HEAT 3: Ryan Callinan (AUS) vs. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)

HEAT 4: Morgan Cibilic (AUS) vs. Deivid Silva (BRA)

HEAT 5: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Liam O’Brien (AUS)

HEAT 6: Seth Moniz (HAW) vs. Jack Robinson (AUS)

HEAT 7: Frederico Morais (PRT) vs. Michel Bourez (FRA)

HEAT 8: Caio Ibelli (BRA) vs. Miguel Pupo (BRA)

HEAT 9: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Kael Walsh (AUS)

HEAT 10: Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) vs. Owen Wright (AUS)

HEAT 11: Conner Coffin (USA) vs. Alex Ribeiro (BRA)

HEAT 12: Griffin Colapinto (USA) vs. Mikey Wright (AUS)

HEAT 13: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Jacob Willcox (AUS)

HEAT 14: Adriano de Souza (BRA) vs. Ethan Ewing (AUS)

HEAT 15: Yago Dora (BRA) vs. Jack Freestone (AUS)

HEAT 16: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) vs. Connor O’Leary (AUS)

Photo: Taj Burrow. WSL