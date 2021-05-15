Humansdorp CBD to receive facelift

Interested and affected parties have been invited to participate in the revival of the Humansdorp Central Business District (CBD).

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said the municipality would over the next few months be compiling a precinct plan to guide the development of the Humansdorp CBD.

“The aim of the plan is to breath new life into the region’s economy by making the Humansdorp CBD more attractive to investors, businesses, residents and visitors,” he said.

“Similar plans will also be compiled for Jeffreys Bay – creating a cohesive precinct plan that flows from Jeffreys Bay into Humansdorp – as well as our other towns as part of the municipality’s commitment to keep Kouga growing.”

According to Hendricks, Tshani Consulting had been appointed to develop the precinct plan for the Humansdorp CBD on behalf of the municipality, which has been identified as a strategic investment node in the municipality’s Local Economic Development Strategy and Spatial Development Framework.

“The plan is to develop the area into an agri-tourist capital, all while incorporating the current agricultural look and feel of the town, as well as the town’s rich history and culture,” said Hendricks.

“Potential economic spin-offs will include enhanced property values, as well as an increase in business and employment opportunities.

“We can, however, not do this without partnership with the community, public, and private roleplayers.”

He said input from businesses and residents was important to ensure the success of the revival. “We would, therefore, like to encourage all interested and affected parties to register as stakeholders.”

The first consultative meeting of the draft status quo and workshop with business owners and government departments, was held on May 4 and 5.

To register, contact Darshika Makan at 067 867 3788. Alternatively, visit the interactive Humansdorp Precinct Plan Facebook Page.