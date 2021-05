St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright has captured this magnificent image of the Milky Way in the Southern Cape.

The photo also shows a red tide in the ocean which has spread all the way to St Francis Bay.

The Milky Way is the galaxy that contains our Solar System, with the name describing the galaxy’s appearance from Earth: a hazy band of light seen in the night sky formed from stars that cannot be individually distinguished by the naked eye.