New Pound for Stray Animals in Kouga

A new pound had been established at the farm De Hoek Melon in Loerie to assist with the management of stray animals in the Kouga region.

According to Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Daniel Benson, the new pound will replace the pound in Humansdorp which had closed.

He said the new pound was privately owned and made use of a service provider to pick up stray animals.

“Once a stray animal is reported to the municipality’s Call Centre, our Law Enforcement Officers make contact with the pound to arrange for the animals to be collected,” he said.

Benson encouraged all livestock owners to ensure that their animals do not wander around unattended and that they are properly branded.

“Ultimately, it is the responsibility of livestock owners to keep their animals from damaging other people’s property and roaming around in the road, where they can cause serious accidents.”

Stray animals can be reported to the Kouga Call Centre at 042 200 2200. Simply follow the voice prompts and choose option five.