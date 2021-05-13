Jeffreys Bay Library to close for renovations

The Jeffreys Bay Library, situated at the old Ski Boat Club, will close temporarily on Friday, May 14 until further notice for state-of-the-art renovations.

The renovation and expansion project – which includes a new boardroom, a special children’s section, new furniture and a guard house – will start later this month.

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said that book-lovers can take out a maximum of ten books before the end of Friday this week.

“Information about a temporary library that will serve residents during the renovation period, will follow soon,” he said.“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”