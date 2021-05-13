fbpx

Jeffreys Bay Library to close for renovations

Jeffreys Bay 13 May 2021

The Jeffreys Bay Library, situated at the old Ski Boat Club, will close temporarily on Friday, May 14 until further notice for state-of-the-art renovations.

The renovation and expansion project – which includes a new boardroom, a special children’s section, new furniture and a guard house – will start later this month.

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said that book-lovers can take out a maximum of ten books before the end of Friday this week.

“Information about a temporary library that will serve residents during the renovation period, will follow soon,” he said.“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

