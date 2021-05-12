Learners can apply for Smart ID Card

The Department of Home Affairs will visit schools across Kouga and KouKamma to afford learners the opportunity to apply for their smart ID cards.

Learners must be 16 years or older to apply for smart ID cards.

The Department will be at McLachlan High School in Joubertina on May 11, at Patensie Secondary School on May 12 and at Hankey Secondary School on May 13.

Requirements for first-time applicants:

1. Birth certificate

2. Certified copy of one of the parent/legal guardian/informant’s identity document

3. Death certificate or certified copy if parents are deceased

4. One parent to accompany the learner to lodge the application in Home Affairs Offices

5. No need for photos

6. Free of charge