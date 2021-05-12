Gangbusters Surfing Magazine Issue 3 out now

Gangbusters, the interactive South African digital surfing magazine, has just released its third issue.

It is full of all the good stuff that involves surfing in South Africa. Our readership continues to grow, and we have some huge plans for the future.

“We are receiving constant feedback and queries, engagement with surfers, and some surf industry advertising requests. Thanks for all the support,” says editor Craig Jarvis.

Firstly there is a selection of Pat Flanagan’s favourite photos. Pat has been a surf photographer for 45 years and has captured some of the most epic surf moments over that time.

From discovering waves in the Transkei in the ’70s to Johnny Paarman charging Bay Of Plenty to Davey Van Zyl getting barreled in Town waves in Durban, he reveals his favourites. He snags the cover shot of Jordy Smith getting barreled in Durban.

Julian Wilson © Pat Flanagan

Speaking of Jordy, there is a round-up of how he has been doing on the WSL with Matt McGillivray.

Jordy’s second place and Matt’s third at Margaret River in Western Australia are testaments as to how driven these two surfers are.

It has been a strange old year for the WSL, but they are forging ahead and are in the midst of their 4-event leg of the Championship Tour in Australia, heading to Rottnest Island next.

In our Clean Lines section, we feature the work of Durban photographer Dave Lindemann, who scored the cover of issue 2). We also feature JBay photographer Mike Ruthnum who captured the recent swell in Jeffreys Bay.

Both photographers submitted some epic photos of the cooking surf that has been going down at both spots.

JBay Lines © Mike Ruthnum

Gangbusters also goes back to the West Coast to see just how badly these Australian mining companies are destroying this coastline.

The environmental group Protect The West Coast, headed by big wave surfer Mike Schlebach, staged a peaceful protest recently.

Read Gangbusters: https://issuu.com/gangbustersmag/docs/gangbusters3/s/12259620