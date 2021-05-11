fbpx

Teenager arrested for Humansdorp murder

Jeffreys Bay 11 May 2021

A sixteen-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man, Jade Borcherds (23) following an argument inside a tavern in Humansdorp on Friday evening.

On Friday, 7 May 2021 at about 23:30, It is alleged that three men stormed into a tavern in Jeggels Street, Arcadia, Humansdorp.

At that time, it is believed that a tavern was closed for business, and the only people who were inside were those that were sleeping in the premises. It is said that an argument ensued between the three men, and two other males, which resulted into a scuffle.

A victim, Jade Borcherds (23) sustained upper body injuries, and he died at the scene. A second victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The three suspects fled the scene on foot. Hours later, police managed to trace and arrest one of the suspects. Police are closing in on the other two (02) suspects and their arrest is imminent.

A 16-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court soon on charges of murder

