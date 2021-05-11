Matt McGillivray gets career-best result at Margaret River

The final day of the Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro was a good day for South African surfing, with two of our surfers making it through to the final four in the men’s division.

JBay local Matt McGillivray is competing in his rookie year on the World Surf League’s (WSL) Championship Tour (CT). His third-place finish was his best result so far on this tour.

After poor results in the first two of the four-stage Australian leg of the tour, this result has seen him shoot up to 16th place on the CT tour rankings.

Matt defeated Japanese surfer Kanoa Igarashi in the round of 16 before beating Hawaiian surfer Seth Moniz comfortably in the quarterfinals. Matt came up against eventual contest winner Filipe Toledo from Brazil in the semi-final. He bowed out in what was a close heat.

Jordy Smith went one step further than Matt and made it to the finals. He was eventually defeated by Toledo.

Jordy has had a good run in Australia thus far. He scored decent results in both the Rip Curl Newcastle Cup and the Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic and finds himself rated 5th on the tour rankings.

Matt, from JBay, always ups the ante when the waves are big and powerful. This is no doubt from all of his training at Supertubes over the years.

In fact, the Rip Curl team member qualified for his rookie year on the Championship Tour on the back of an excellent result in big surf at Sunset Beach in Hawaii.

To qualify, Matt needed to get beyond round 3 in the massive waves on offer at the Vans World Cup 2019. Matt surfed his way through to the quarterfinals, emphatically gaining his spot on the premier tour.

The next event is the Rip Curl Rottnest Search event. Both the South African surfers will have another chance to increase their points tally and continue to move up those rankings.

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Women’s Final Results:

1 – Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 16.23

2 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 15.00

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Men’s Final Results:

1 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 17.40

2 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 14.23

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Women’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 12.27 DEF. Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 9.00

HEAT 2: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 12.24 DEF. Carissa Moore (HAW) 12.00

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Men’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 15.33 DEF. Griffin Colapinto (USA) 15.16

HEAT 2: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 15.16 DEF. Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) 13.74

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Men’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Griffin Colapinto (USA) DEF. John John Florence (HAW) INJ

HEAT 2: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 11.00 DEF. Ryan Callinan (AUS) 10.90

HEAT 3: Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) 15.43 DEF. Seth Moniz (HAW) 9.73

HEAT 4: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 13.90 DEF. Italo Ferreira (BRA) 13.73

WSL Women’s Championship Tour Leaderboard Final 5:

1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 29,970 pts

2 – Tatiana Weston Webb (BRA) 26,495 pts

3 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 22,035 pts

4 – Caroline Marks (USA) 21,305 pts

5 – Tyler Wright (AUS) 19,965 pts

WSL Men’s Championship Tour Leaderboard Final 5:

1 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 28,920 pts

2 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 24,150 pts

3 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 20,735 pts

4 – John John Florence (HAW) 19,395 pts

5 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 19,185 pts

Photo: Matt McGillivray blasting to third place in the Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro. Photo: WSL/Dunbar