Increase in active Jeffreys Bay Covid cases

There has been an increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 5 on May 9, according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On May 3, there was only 1 active COVID-19 case in the region.

Some 127 residents have died.

The breakdown per town, as at May 9, was as follows: Jeffreys Bay 5, St Francis 0, Humansdorp 0, Patensie 0, Oyster Bay 0, Thornhill 0, Hankey 0 and Loerie 0.

Article continues below...

The hot spot areas are Jeffreys Bay Central (4) and Wavecrest (1).

The cumulative total stood at 5 445, including, 5 313 recoveries.