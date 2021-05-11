fbpx

Increase in active Jeffreys Bay Covid cases

Jeffreys Bay 11 May 2021

There has been an increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 5 on May 9, according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On May 3, there was only 1 active COVID-19 case in the region.

Some 127 residents have died.

The breakdown per town, as at May 9, was as follows: Jeffreys Bay 5, St Francis 0, Humansdorp 0, Patensie 0, Oyster Bay 0, Thornhill 0, Hankey 0 and Loerie 0.

The hot spot areas are Jeffreys Bay Central (4) and Wavecrest (1).

The cumulative total stood at 5 445, including, 5 313 recoveries.

