Photo of the day – lightning at Cape St Francis

Jeffreys Bay Photo's 10 May 2021

As residents and the Kouga Municipality continue with mop up and repairs to damaged infrastructure caused by heavy rain last week, it is pleasing to note there was also rain in the catchment areas.

Kareedouw received around 40 mm of rain which will impact the Kouga Dam, but will not alleviate the drought unfortunately.

The coastal belt received the bulk of the rain and also caused damage to car parks at Bruces Beauties as well as in Paradise Beach.

The storm that brought the rain was spectacular and St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright captured this image of lighting over the sea at Cape St Francis.

 

