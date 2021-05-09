Suspects arrested for possession of abalone in

In a joint operation between Gqeberha K9 unit and a private anti-poaching unit, two suspects were arrested and abalone confiscated on Friday morning, 07 May 2021.

It is alleged that at about 07:30, the K9 unit members followed up on information received of a suspicious vehicle with possible abalone in Marine Drive.

The vehicle was spotted and blocked off. One of the suspect’s tried to dispose of a bag.

The suspects aged 36 and 40 years old were arrested. A total of 69 abalone was found in the bag.

Their Bantam bakkie and their wet suits were also confiscated.

The suspects are detained for contravention of the Marine Living Resource Act, 19 of 1998 Regulation 36 sub sect 1 – illegal possession of abalone.

They are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate court on Monday, 10 May 2021.