Jeffreys Bay through the lens of Joey Nel

Jeffreys Bay is a beautiful town and was a well deserved winner of the Kwela Town of the Year competition in 2018.

Joey Nel is a local photographer who is famous for capturing images of Jeffreys Bay – from the rivers such as Kabeljous and the Seekoei, as well as the beaches and the iconic waves of Supertubes.

Here is a small collection of photos captured of Jeffreys Bay taken by Joey.

All photos are for sale and can be printed on canvas or high quality photopaper (to frame to your liking or ready to hang)

More photos are displayed on her personal facebook page and she can be followed on this page as well or send her a friend request.

For pricing and various options, email Joey at – [email protected]

Copyright on all photos – Joey Nel