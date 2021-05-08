fbpx

Jeffreys Bay through the lens of Joey Nel

Jeffreys Bay through the lens of Joey Nel
Jeffreys Bay 8 May 2021

Jeffreys Bay is a beautiful town and was a well deserved winner of the Kwela Town of the Year competition in 2018.

Joey Nel is a local photographer who is famous for capturing images of Jeffreys Bay – from the rivers such as Kabeljous and the Seekoei, as well as the beaches and the iconic waves of Supertubes.

Here is a small collection of photos captured of Jeffreys Bay taken by Joey.

All photos are for sale and can be printed on canvas or high quality photopaper (to frame to your liking or ready to hang)

Article continues below...

More photos are displayed on her personal facebook page and she can be followed on this page as well or send her a friend request.

For pricing and various options, email Joey at – [email protected]

Copyright on all photos – Joey Nel

Related Posts

New street name boards for Pellsrus

Finding one’s way through the busy streets of Pellsrus has become a whole lot easier. Kouga Municipality recently erected 24…

03 Dec 2019
Corona Open JBay WSL
Corona Open JBay on hold for Monday and Tuesday

The Corona Open JBay will be off today (July 9) and tomorrow (July 10) due to small and inconsistent surf…

09 Jul 2018
Jeffreys Bay beach awarded blue flag status

Dolphin Beach has once again got the nod from the adjudicators to fly the Blue Flag, joining 43 other beaches…

13 Oct 2017
Ratepayers Association now open to all Residents

At the recent AGM a modified constitution for the Jeffreys Bay Ratepayers Association was adopted. Amongst other things, the name…

08 Mar 2011
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Eskom makes huge profits

On the back of massive electricity price increases in South Africa, Eskom made a net profit of R12.8 billion for…

29 Nov 2011
Meet the locals – Isabeau Joubert

You may have seen the JBay Dentist enjoying the waves that Jeffreys Bay is famous for, seen her gliding through…

17 Jun 2020
Sam Mieny CD released

A small piece of the old Jeffreys Bay has been preserved with the release of a CD by local legend…

19 Sep 2011
Meet and greet for JBay Tourism

About 40 members of Jeffreys Bay Tourism attended a meet and greet at Fijnbosch Game lodge and Spa last week….

20 Aug 2012
Photo of the day – having fun in the sun

December holidays in Jeffreys Bay is what makes memories. Fun in the sun, time spent with family and friends and…

19 Dec 2014
Gravel roads for Jeffreys Bay

The Jeffreys Bay city council has decided that all roads in Jeffreys Bay will revert back to gravel roads as…

01 Apr 2015
Kouga Municipality is looking for a Chief Financial Officer

The Kouga Local Municipality is inviting applications from suitably qualified persons for appointment in the following key vacancy: CHIEF FINANCIAL…

21 Jan 2020
Supertubes Jeffreys Bay Roy harley
Photo of the day – lines at Supertubes

Supertubes has been regarded as the worlds best wave since the 1960’s when it was discovered. Jeffreys Bay became a…

27 May 2018
Dallas is the Kitchen Maestro

Jeffreys Bay resident and Academic Manager of J Bay Language School, Dallas Land, cooked his way into the finals of…

27 May 2015
Photo of the day – Albatross beach

One of the lesser known gems in Jeffreys Bay is Albatross Beach, situated just before Kabeljous. Named after the surf…

30 Oct 2019
In the deep dark forest

In the deep dark forest will you walk with me? Will you walk with me? In the deep dark forest…

29 May 2010