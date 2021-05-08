fbpx

Cash-strapped Eastern Cape municipalities withhold millions in pension contributions

Eastern Cape 8 May 2021

The DA has revealed that at least five municipalities in the Eastern Cape have failed to pay over at least R42 million in staff pension contributions, citing cash-flow problems, even though the money has been deducted from staff pay slips.

This is another warning light indicating the collapse of local government in the province.

These rogue municipalities are in direct violation of several laws and are gambling with the futures of the staff in their employ.

The shocking revelations relating to municipal pensions were made by Finance MEC, Mlungisi Mvoko, in response to a parliamentary question from the DA.

MEC Mvoko revealed that the five municipalities, namely Dr Beyers Naude, Sundays River Valley, Great Kei, Amahlati and Walter Sisulu, collectively owed pension funds R42,797 million as of 1 April 2020.

MEC Mvoko confirmed that the non-payment of pension contributions was a violation of several laws in the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), and yet the ANC-led provincial government has taken no action against these municipalities.

He failed to add that it is also in contravention of the Pension Fund Act.

The MEC said no staff member had been impacted so far, as the municipalities calculate the outstanding amounts for employees who are about to retire and pay that amount to the pension funds.

“It is only a matter of time, however, before these last-minute payments balloon out of control, which will result in staff losing their retirement benefits.

It is not enough to be aware of these irregularities, as MEC Mvoko states. These municipalities have broken the law, and the Department must act,” said Bobby Stevenson, the DA Leader in the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature.

“I call for MEC Mvoko to deploy support staff to these failing municipalities, as he is mandated to do under section 154 of the Constitution.

The DA will continue to fight to bring stability back to local government and ensure that the people of the Eastern Cape receive the services they deserve,” added Stevenson.

Kouga Municipality failed to pay workman’s compensation from 2008 – 2016 and this was only rectified when the DA took over the Municipality in 2016.

