Matt McGillivray is through to Quarterfinals of Margaret River Pro

The Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro saw more upsets on the road to the Rip Curl WSL Finals in super clean six-to-eight foot surf at Main Break.

The men’s competition completed the Round of 16, and saw World No. 1 Gabriel Medina (BRA), World No. 4 Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), and Olympic qualifier Julian Wilson (AUS) eliminated from the draw.

The women completed the Quarterfinals to narrow the field down to the last four competitors: Bronte Macaulay (AUS), Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Carissa Moore (HAW), and Stephanie Gilmore (AUS).

JBay local Matthew McGillivray has guaranteed the best result of his career, locking himself a spot into the Quarterfinals at Margaret River with a close victory over Kanoa Igarashi (JPN).

On the first wave of the heat, Igarashi made a priority interference against McGillivray and lost half of his second score, leaving McGillivray a seemingly easy path to the Quarterfinals.

Although Igarashi looked out of contention, he kept battling back and even briefly took the lead until the rookie eventually slammed the door shut and progressed into his first Finals Series at the elite level.

“I was a bit confused to see him on that wave,” said McGillivray. “It was an unfortunate way to start the heat and I feel bad for Kanoa. He was surfing better and had better scores, but that’s just the way the heat went, everyone makes mistakes.”

Heading into this event, Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) and Conner Coffin (USA) were tied for World No. 4 on the rankings.

Their eliminations give more opportunities for surfers like Jordy Smith (ZAF), Filipe Toledo (BRA), and Griffin Colapinto (USA) to jump into the Final 5 on the road to the Rip Curl WSL Finals.

Smith advanced to the Quarterfinals after an extremely narrow win over Julian Wilson (AUS) and will face Ryan Callinan (AUS) in Quarterfinal 2.

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Men’s Round of 16 Results:

HEAT 1: John John Florence (HAW) 13.50 DEF. Peterson Crisanto (BRA) 8.97

HEAT 2: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 14.66 DEF. Jeremy Flores (FRA) 8.33

HEAT 3: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 10.10 DEF. Julian Wilson (AUS) 9.23

HEAT 4: Ryan Callinan (AUS) 14.86 DEF. Frederico Morais (PRT) 10.36

HEAT 5: Seth Moniz (HAW) 9.84 DEF. Gabriel Medina (BRA) 9.53

HEAT 6: Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) DEF Kanoa Igarashi (JPN)

HEAT 7: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 16.57 DEF. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 10.83

HEAT 8: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 11.83 DEF. Jadson Andre (BRA) 9.47

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Men’s Quarterfinal Matchups:

HEAT 1: John John Florence (HAW) vs. Griffin Colapinto (USA)

HEAT 2: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Ryan Callinan (AUS)

HEAT 3: Seth Moniz (HAW) vs. Matthew McGillivray (ZAF)

HEAT 4: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Filipe Toledo (BRA)

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Women’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 11.83 DEF. Johanne Defay (FRA) 11.83

HEAT 2: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 16.23 DEF. Tyler Wright (AUS) 14.17

HEAT 3: Carissa Moore (HAW) 14.57 DEF. Isabella Nichols (AUS) 10.33

HEAT 4: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 15.73 DEF. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 14.17

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Women’s Semifinal Matchups:

HEAT 1: Bronte Macaulay (AUS) vs. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)

HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Stephanie Gilmore (AUS)

Photo: Jordy Smith carving to the Quarterfinals of the Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro. Photo: Dundbar/WSL