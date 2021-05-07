fbpx

Matt McGillivray is through to Quarterfinals of Margaret River Pro

Matt McGillivray is through to Quarterfinals of Margaret River Pro
Surfing 7 May 2021

The Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro saw more upsets on the road to the Rip Curl WSL Finals in super clean six-to-eight foot surf at Main Break.

The men’s competition completed the Round of 16, and saw World No. 1 Gabriel Medina (BRA), World No. 4 Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), and Olympic qualifier Julian Wilson (AUS) eliminated from the draw.

The women completed the Quarterfinals to narrow the field down to the last four competitors: Bronte Macaulay (AUS), Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Carissa Moore (HAW), and Stephanie Gilmore (AUS).

JBay local Matthew McGillivray has guaranteed the best result of his career, locking himself a spot into the Quarterfinals at Margaret River with a close victory over Kanoa Igarashi (JPN).

On the first wave of the heat, Igarashi made a priority interference against McGillivray and lost half of his second score, leaving McGillivray a seemingly easy path to the Quarterfinals.

Although Igarashi looked out of contention, he kept battling back and even briefly took the lead until the rookie eventually slammed the door shut and progressed into his first Finals Series at the elite level.

“I was a bit confused to see him on that wave,” said McGillivray. “It was an unfortunate way to start the heat and I feel bad for Kanoa. He was surfing better and had better scores, but that’s just the way the heat went, everyone makes mistakes.”

Heading into this event, Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) and Conner Coffin (USA) were tied for World No. 4 on the rankings.

Their eliminations give more opportunities for surfers like Jordy Smith (ZAF), Filipe Toledo (BRA), and Griffin Colapinto (USA) to jump into the Final 5 on the road to the Rip Curl WSL Finals.

Smith advanced to the Quarterfinals after an extremely narrow win over Julian Wilson (AUS) and will face Ryan Callinan (AUS) in Quarterfinal 2.

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Men’s Round of 16 Results:

Article continues below...

HEAT 1: John John Florence (HAW) 13.50 DEF. Peterson Crisanto (BRA) 8.97
HEAT 2: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 14.66 DEF. Jeremy Flores (FRA) 8.33
HEAT 3: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 10.10 DEF. Julian Wilson (AUS) 9.23
HEAT 4: Ryan Callinan (AUS) 14.86 DEF. Frederico Morais (PRT) 10.36
HEAT 5: Seth Moniz (HAW) 9.84 DEF. Gabriel Medina (BRA) 9.53
HEAT 6: Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) DEF Kanoa Igarashi (JPN)
HEAT 7: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 16.57 DEF. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 10.83
HEAT 8: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 11.83 DEF. Jadson Andre (BRA) 9.47

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Men’s Quarterfinal Matchups:

HEAT 1: John John Florence (HAW) vs. Griffin Colapinto (USA)
HEAT 2: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Ryan Callinan (AUS)
HEAT 3: Seth Moniz (HAW) vs. Matthew McGillivray (ZAF)
HEAT 4: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Filipe Toledo (BRA)

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Women’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 11.83 DEF. Johanne Defay (FRA) 11.83
HEAT 2: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 16.23 DEF. Tyler Wright (AUS) 14.17
HEAT 3: Carissa Moore (HAW) 14.57 DEF. Isabella Nichols (AUS) 10.33
HEAT 4: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 15.73 DEF. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 14.17

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Women’s Semifinal Matchups:

HEAT 1: Bronte Macaulay (AUS) vs. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)
HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Stephanie Gilmore (AUS)

Photo: Jordy Smith carving to the Quarterfinals of the Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro. Photo: Dundbar/WSL

surf lessons jbay jeffreys bay surf core surf school

Related Posts

How does the JBay Open of Surfing work?

Jeffreys Bay is regarded as being home to one of the most perfect waves on the planet – Supertubes. It…

04 Jul 2015
gabriel medina rip curl narrabeen classic surf world surf league
Gabriel Medina wins Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic

Two-time World Champion Gabriel Medina (BRA) held nothing back in the Final of the Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, posting the highest two-wave…

21 Apr 2021
Big Waves for Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge

The Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge was run in massive waves and provided non-stop action for six hours straight, showcasing the…

13 Feb 2020
Matt McGillivray debuts on World Championship Tour

JBay local and World Championship Tour surfer Matt McGillivray had a remarkable debut after waiting a year for the tour…

22 Dec 2020
JBay surfer Matt McGillivray qualifies for WSL Championship Tour 2020

After advancing through round three of the Vans World Cup 10,000 Qualifying Series (QS) event at Sunset Beach yesterday, word…

02 Dec 2019
Worlds best surfers arrive in France for Quiksilver and Roxy Pro

The world’s best surfers have arrived in France for the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro France. With the holding period starting…

03 Oct 2018
JBay Open set for 9 – 22 July 2019

World class surfing will take place at the worlds best wave as the Championship Tour returns to Jeffreys Bay from…

09 Jan 2019
Sage Erickson and Yago Dora victorious at Vans US Open Of Surfing

The Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch crowned Sage Erickson (USA) and Yago Dora (BRA) its respective winners…

05 Aug 2019
Julian Wilson wins Quiksilver Pro

The first stop on the 2018 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT), the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro Gold Coast,…

16 Mar 2018
us open of surfing world surf league
Worlds best women surfers ready for the US Open of Surfing

The Vans US Open of Surfing will see the world’s best surfers as they compete in Stop No. 7 of…

29 Jul 2018
Billabong Pipe Masters suspended due to Covid-19

The World Surf League has suspended the Billabong Pipe Masters presented by Hydro Flask as a result of positive COVID-19…

13 Dec 2020
Rip Curl Newcastle Cup on hold

The second stop on the World Surf League (WSL) 2021 Championship Tour (CT), the Rip Curl Newcastle Cup has been…

05 Apr 2021
Matt McGillivray comes 3rd at Hawaiian Pro

World Qualifying Series (WQS) surfer Matt McGillivray from Jeffreys Bay is primed to qualify for the elite World Surf League’s…

26 Nov 2019
corona open jbay world surf league protect paradise jbay winterfest jeffreys bay
WSL Championship Tour to kick off in Hawaii

Lower Trestles is back on the WSL Championship Tour (CT) calendar in 2021, this time as the stage of the…

18 Nov 2020
Jordy Smith Ends 2016 Ranked No. 2 in the World

South Africa’s Jordy Smith has ended No. 2 on the 2016 Jeep Rankings after reaching the quarter-finals of the Billabong…

06 Jan 2017