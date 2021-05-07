Heavy rainfall causes damage in Kouga

Heavy falls of rain on Wednesday night caused havoc across the Kouga region – damaging several houses and roads.

Some 0.4mm of rain was recorded at Stuurmanskraal, while the Kouga Dam received about 4.5mm of rain. Rainfall at Patensie measured 2.5mm and 10.7 at Mondplaaas.

With the heaviest rainfall along the coastal belt, it is estimated that Jeffreys Bay received 75mm of rain, Humansdorp 100mm, St Francis Bay 97mm, and Oyster Bay 87mm.

“Areas affected are Sea Vista and 7de Laan in St Francis Bay; Ocean View and Madiba Bay in Jeffreys Bay; and Arcadia, the low lying areas at the informal settlement Golf Course, KwaNomzamo, Vaaldam, and Kruisfontein in Humansdorp,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“The majority of houses flooded in these specific areas, are either situated in low lying areas, or built lower than the height of the roads.

“Also affected are houses and roads in Aston Bay and Paradise Beach.”

According to Hendricks, the parking area at Harbour Road in St Francis Bay, and the parking area and slipway at Paradise Beach were severely damaged.

Neville Road in St Francis Bay was also severely damaged, while the biggest part of Mary Crescent in St Francis Bay was washed away – leaving some residents stranded.

Residents and motorists are asked to avoid these areas.

He continued that the rain has, furthermore, caused several potholes – some posing a danger to motorists – across the region.

No significant damage was caused in the Gamtoos Valley.

“The municipality and the interim Joint Operations Committee (JOC) are in the process of assessing damages and putting mitigation measures in place,” said Hendricks.

“Mopping up and cleaning of debris on roads are continuing on an ongoing basis.

“We are also hard at work repairing damaged roads and other infrastructure affected.”

More rain is predicted for the weekend.

“We are doing all we can to prevent any further damage,” he said.

Residents can contact the Kouga Municipal Call Centre at 042 200 2200 (option 5) or 042 291 0250 after hours. Alternatively, send a WhatsApp to 081 760 9183.