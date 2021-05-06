fbpx

NSRI looking for Shore Controllers

Jeffreys Bay 6 May 2021

The NSRI’s Mission is “Saving Lives on South African Waters” and has over 1000 unpaid volunteers around the country.

Volunteers can be either sea going or non-sea going. This position is for non-sea going crew known as Shore Controllers.

The NSRI Station 37, Jeffreys Bay, has vacancies for Shore Controller volunteers to fill the positions of Control Room Operators. *This is a non-sea going position.*

Whenever a vessel is on the water it must be under the control of a shore station.

The Control Room is manned by Operators who provide a communication link and track the vessel’s position, among other activities.

Operators need to have a reasonable level of computer literacy to use the various computer systems and be able to converse clearly in the English language using two-way VHF marine radios and telephones. (English is the international radio language, thus the requirement.)

Shore Controllers need to be actively fit. A medical assessment and physical fitness assessment (2km walk/run in under 25 minutes) is a requirement.

The position of a Control Room Operator is ideally suited to the more mature age group, (but not limited to), who have time available to attend training sessions, assist in base routines and be on standby for emergencies.

As a rescue organization, crew are required to be on standby ready to respond to emergencies. This in itself is a commitment. To meet our response criteria, Station 37 crew are limited to persons who reside in Jeffreys Bay and who have their own transportation.

Formal training is provided. This includes attending training sessions and completing distance learning modules on the NSRI’s Training Academy site (an internet connection is required).

Currently, the weekly training sessions take place on Sundays. Besides this the JBay NSRI also participate in joint training sessions/exercises with other stations, night vessel launches and specialized training such as 4×4 driving.

For more information of the NSRI see the web site https://www.nsri.org.za/

If you interested in joining the Jeffreys Bay National Sea Rescue Institute Family as a voluntary Control Room Operator please, contact Station Commander, Paul van Jaarsveld, at 079 916 0390 or [email protected]

You can make a difference!

