Lifeguards off duty at Kouga beaches

Kouga Municipality has advised residents and visitors that the official beach season has ended.

“This means that there are no longer lifeguards or shark spotters on duty at places such as Seal Point Beach in Cape St Francis or Dolphin Beach in Jeffreys Bay,” said Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Daniel Benson.

“Anyone who enters the ocean at this time does so at own risk. The sea is unpredictable and must always be treated with caution.”

Article continues below...

In the event of an emergency, contact the local NSRI at 079 916 0390 (Jeffreys Bay), 082 990 5969 (St Francis Bay) or 082 990 5968 (Oyster Bay).

Alternatively, contact Kouga’s all hour’s emergency number at 042 291 0250.