JBay Winterfest 2021 Cancelled

JBay Winterfest 5 May 2021

The 2021 JBay Winterfest is cancelled for the year. The annual surf, music and culture festival will look at returning to JBay in 2022.

The Festival has permanently been anchored by the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) surfing event, the JBay Open, for men and women every year at the fabled Supertubes wave of JBay.

Alongside the surfing contests, the Winterfest includes live music and many sporting events and film premiers, book launches, and more.

This major surfing event, the biggest surfing tournament in South Africa, has been cancelled for the second year in a row as a direct result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Without this anchor tournament, the JBay Winterfest is not viable.

WSL has indicated that they wish to return to South Africa and JBay in 2022.

