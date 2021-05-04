fbpx

Just one active Covid case in Kouga

Just one active Covid case in Kouga
Jeffreys Bay 4 May 2021

There is just one active Covid-19 case in Kouga at present after the region peaked at 1 496 cases in November 2020. This was at the height of the second wave of the virus.

The single case is in Jeffreys Bay with places like Humansdorp and St Francis Bay not recording any cases at present.

Jeffreys Bay has had a total of 1 653 cases since April 2020, Humansdorp 2 231, Patensie 430 and St Francis Bay 291.

South Africa’s COVID-19 statistics on Sunday rose to 1 584 064, after 1 222 new infections were recorded.

“The number of tests conducted to date is 10 699 021. Of these, 16 194 tests were conducted since the last report,” the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Recoveries on Sunday stood at 1 507 778, representing a 95% rate.

