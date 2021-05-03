Matthew McGillivray wins first heat on Championship Surf Tour

The Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro has kicked off in massive surf at Margaret River Main Break for the women’s and men’s opening rounds.

Competitors were challenged in super clean surf that built from six feet in the morning up to ten-to-twelve feet by lunchtime with even bigger waves ridden by day’s end.

John John Florence made a statement in his return to Western Australia with a perfect 10 in Seeding Round 1 Heat, 3 at Main Break, Margaret River. The two-time WSL Champion threaded a long, deep barrel before coming out and finishing the ride with a solid close-out turn.

JBay local Matthew McGillivray registered his first three-man heat win at the elite level today, posting the second-highest heat total of the day with a committed display of power surfing in the solid surf at Main Break.

After back-to-back last-place finishes on the east coast of Australia, McGillivray’s affinity with waves of consequence was made clear as he clinched a commanding victory with a two-wave total of 17.33 (out of a possible 20) in his first-ever event in West Australia.

“It’s so good to finally get to surf here at Main Break,” McGillivray said. “The surf has just been building all day and it’s absolutely pumping.

I surfed a board that was made for competing in Hawaii and it worked really well out there. I’m just stoked to have such pumping surf in a heat and it looks like it’s going to keep coming so it should be a sick few days.”

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Women’s Seeding Round 1 Results:

HEAT 1: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 11.77 DEF. Macy Callaghan (AUS) 10.84, Keely Andrew (AUS) 8.67

HEAT 2: Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN) 11.56 DEF. Caroline Marks (USA) 11.33, Malia Manuel (HAW) 8.77

HEAT 3: Carissa Moore (HAW) 13.66 DEF. Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 7.43, Willow Hardy (AUS) 6.43

HEAT 4: Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 11.00 DEF. Isabella Nichols (AUS) 7.93, Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 7.13

HEAT 5: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 12.10 DEF. Tyler Wright (AUS) 11.50, Sage Erickson (USA) 6.96

HEAT 6: Johanne Defay (FRA) 12.10 DEF. Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 8.33, Courtney Conlogue (USA) 7.33

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Women’s Elimination Round 2 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) vs. Malia Manuel (HAW) vs. Willow Hardy (AUS)

HEAT 2: Courtney Conlogue (USA) vs. Keely Andrew (AUS) vs. Sage Erickson (USA)

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Men’s Seeding Round 1 (H1-10) Results:

HEAT 1: Seth Moniz (HAW) 11.43 DEF. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 10.83, Alex Ribeiro (BRA) 6.00

HEAT 2: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 11.50 DEF. Peterson Crisanto (BRA) 10.10, Connor O’Leary (AUS) 8.36

HEAT 3: John John Florence (HAW) 17.50 DEF. Michel Bourez (FRA) 12.00, Mikey Wright (AUS) 7.50

HEAT 4: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 11.27 DEF. Jadson Andre (BRA) 7.83, Reef Heazlewood (AUS) 7.10

HEAT 5: Jacob Willcox (AUS) 15.30 DEF. Italo Ferreira (BRA) 13.76, Jack Robinson (AUS) 13.43

HEAT 6: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 13.93 DEF. Adriano de Souza (BRA) 10.07, Cyrus Cox (AUS) 7.17

HEAT 7: Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) 17.33 DEF. Wade Carmichael (AUS) 9.60, Conner Coffin (USA) 6.76

HEAT 8: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 13.94 DEF. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 12.06, Jack Freestone (AUS) 11.84

HEAT 9: Ryan Callinan (AUS) 14.46 DEF. Adrian Buchan (AUS) 7.57, Morgan Cibilic (AUS) 4.93

HEAT 10: Julian Wilson (AUS) 13.07 DEF. Miguel Pupo (BRA) 11.60, Frederico Morais (PRT) 7.93

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Remaining Men’s Seeding Round 1 (H11-12) Matchups:

Heat 11: Jeremy Flores (FRA), Owen Wright (AUS), Deivid Silva (BRA)

Heat 12: Yago Dora (BRA), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Ethan Ewing (AUS)

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Men’s Elimination Round Matchups:

HEAT 1: Conner Coffin (USA) vs. Alex Ribeiro (BRA) vs. Cyrus Cox (AUS)

HEAT 2: Frederico Morais (PRT) vs. Reef Heazlewood (AUS) vs. TBD

HEAT 3: Mikey Wright (AUS) vs. TBD vs. TBD

HEAT 4: Connor O’Leary (AUS) vs. TBD vs. TBD