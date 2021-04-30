fbpx

Water is running out in Hankey and Patensie

Jeffreys Bay 30 April 2021

Kouga Municipality, in conjunction with the Kouga Business Forum (KBF), has embarked on a much-needed water drive to aid the drought-stricken communities of Hankey and Patensie.

“The Kouga municipal region is in the grips of a devastating drought,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks. “The towns of Hankey and Patensie have been hit the hardest as they depend completely on the Kouga Dam for potable water.”

The level of the dam dropped to below 5% this week, with no significant rainfall predicted for the catchment area over the next few months.

“The municipality and KBF have, therefore, established various drop-off points across the region for 5-liter bottled water,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks. “We would like to encourage all residents and businesses to donate a bottle of water.

“Even just a single bottle of water will help the communities of Hankey and Patensie delay Day Zero – the day when they will run out of water.”

According to Hendricks, Day Zero is set for June 1, should no significant rain fall in the catchment area very soon.

KBF Administrator, Leilani Coetsee, said, “Water is arguably the most important commodity on the planet at the moment. As important as any metal and energy are to the planet, none of them matter without water.

“Every agricultural crop that feeds the planet needs water to grow. The energy companies cannot generate fuel without it. In fact, no living being can survive without water.

“We, as the Kouga Business Forum, are pleading to every business owner to not waste water as we are in a severe drought-stricken area. Educate your employees in ways to use water sparingly. The KBF also request that each business try and donate water to this worthy cause.”

Water rationing in Hankey and Patensie

In a bid to delay Day Zero for the area, water rationing has been in effect in the towns since August 2018.

“The water is shut down for six hours per day, from 09:00 to 15:00,” said Hendricks. “Residents are encouraged to make use of water from the tanks that have been installed in the area to relieve the pressure on the dam.

“The aim is to make the supply last for as long as possible.”

According to Hendricks, he knows that it has not been easy for the affected communities. “There are households in Hankey and Patensie where very little to no tap water has been available, even during the advertised hours, because the water is extracted from the pipes faster than they can fill up when the supply is turned on.

“The usage in these towns has also been above the quota, which contributes to the shortages as the Gamtoos Irrigation Board turns off the supply once the quota has been reached.”

He urged all residents and businesses to use water only when absolutely necessary, and to use as little as possible when they do. “Please limit your usage to 50l per person per day,” he said.

More information about how we can help

The drop-off points for water are at Jeffreys Bay SuperSpar, Mentors Plaza in Jeffreys Bay, Fountains Mall in Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp SuperSpar, Village Square SuperSpar in St Francis Bay, Hankey Spar and Tolbos in Patensie.

For more information or to be part of the campaign, contact the Kouga Business Forum Administrator, Leilani Coetsee, at 084 681 3702.

For monetary donations – whether it is big or small, every drop counts – contact the Kouga Mayor’s Office at 067 108 5895 or send an email to [email protected]

