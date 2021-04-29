World’s Best Surfers arrive in Western Australia

The world’s best surfers are now across the country in Western Australia for the final two stops of the Australian leg of the World Surf League Championship Tour, the Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro and the Rip Curl Rottnest Island Search.

The Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro will hold a competition window from May 2 through May 12. As the fourth stop on the WSL CT and third stop on the Australian leg, Margaret River will be a familiar venue for competitors and surf fans alike.

Competitors will be tested in diverse conditions as both Main Break and The Box are possible options to run during the event window.

All eyes are on the Top 5 heading into the final two events of the Australian leg. The top-ranking surfers before the Rip Curl WSL Finals will have a major advantage over the Top 5 as they will be seeded into the Final Heat of the day for a best-of-three battle.

Medina’s and Moore’s current leads will be critical to their campaigns on the road to the Rip Curl WSL Finals.

WSL Women’s Championship Tour Leaderboard Top 5:

1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 23,885 pts

2 – Caroline Marks (USA) 18,695 pts

3 – Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 16,495 pts

4 – Tyler Wright (AUS) 15,220 pts

5 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 14,235 pts

WSL Men’s Championship Tour Leaderboard Top 5:

1 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 25,600 pts

2 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 19,405 pts

3 – John John Florence (HAW) 14,650 pts

4 – Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 12,810 pts

4 – Conner Coffin (USA) 12,810 pts