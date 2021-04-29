Humansdorp to be without power on 2 May 2021

Humansdorp will experience an electricity interruption on Sunday, May 2.

The power supply will be switched off from 08:00 to 17:00 to perform necessary maintenance work on the 11kV network and to install a new transformer.

Areas to be affected are Humansdorp CBD, Humansdorp Central, Industrial Area, Panorama, Matt Melville, Moeras, and Graslaagte.

Residents are reminded that all electrical points should be treated as live during this time.

The shutdown is subject to inclement weather. The alternative date is Sunday, May 9.