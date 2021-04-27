Photo of the day – Milky Way over Kouga

Kouga is transforming in many different ways, from becoming a remote working destination in towns like Jeffreys Bay as the area embraces the digital economy, to being a renewable energy hub.

The Kouga Wind Farm comprises of 32 turbine-strong wind farm and developed by the Red Cap Kouga Wind Development Company.

Costing R2 billion, it now generates enough power for 50 000 average houses and adds about 300 GWh pa of renewable energy to the national power grid.

Article continues below...

According to the Department of Energy’s national integrated resource plan, the renewable energy sector is targeted to provide 42% of SA’s energy requirements by 2030, with wind farms playing an increasingly productive role.

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright took this magnificent image of the Milky Way over the Kouga Wind Farm.