St Francis Bay is a Kwela Town of the Year Finalist

The Greater St Francis Bay is in the running for the coveted Kwêla Town of the Year title for 2021 – after being named one of the three semi-finalists in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, April 25, on Kwêla.

But first, they need to beat Rhodes and Komani (Queenstown) to claim the regional title. Before competing for the Kwêla Town of the Year title.

They are, therefore, calling on all residents of the Eastern Cape and visitors to support them in their bid to win the regional round.

People will be able to vote for their favourite Eastern Cape finalists by SMS during the week. The town that receives the most SMSs, will be crowned the Eastern Cape finalist.

TO VOTE

Article continues below...

To vote, simply SMS the town name, St Francis, to 33157. SMSs cost R1.50 each and a maximum of 30 SMSs per cellphone will be counted.

Voting opens at 19:00 on Sunday, April 25, and closes at 12 on Friday, 30 April.

For more information, contact Hantie van der Westhuizen at 083 294 2211.

Photo: Clive Wright