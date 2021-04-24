Judgement reserved in Kouga Municipality Labour case

Kouga Municipality’s case against SAMWU was heard in the Labour Court in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

The court needed to give judgement on whether the interim Labour Court interdict obtained against striking workers on March 16, which declared the SAMWU led strike unlawful and illegal, be made a permanent order of the court.

Judgement has been reserved for 30 April 2021.

Kouga Speaker, Hattingh Bornman, said, “We caution residents not to listen to the fake news currently circulating on Facebook. The case has not yet been finalised.”

The 𝘙𝘶𝘭𝘦 𝘕𝘪𝘴𝘪 has also been extended to 30 April, thus the interim interdict stands as it is.