fbpx

CCTV Cameras are keeping St Francis Bay safe

CCTV Cameras are keeping St Francis Bay safe
Jeffreys Bay 23 April 2021

The St Francis Bay Property Owners have rolled out an effective CCTV camera system that is funded through the Special Rating Area.

The CCTV system performs a 24/7 monitoring service that provides an effective deterrent to criminals targeting the St Francis Bay area. The cameras include:

    • Licence plate recognition (LPR): 303,766 licence plates were registered on our roads in February 2021, with 159 being identified as positive alerts and followed up by Atlas, Calibre or SAPS
    • Analytic cameras: a number of our cameras have AI software that monitors their zones and alerts any suspicious activity to the Control Centre operators. In February this year, there were 1,062 analytic activations which generated 52 reactive callouts by Calibre Security.
    • These callouts often result in the person/s who activated the analytic being escorted out of the area if there is no valid reason for them being there.
    • PTZ: follow people’s movements and be operated by Control Room staff to follow and zoom in on anything suspicious. These are situated around our primary beaches.

“We are satisfied that the CCTV system operates effectively and are in negotiations to implement our continuous improvement policy,” said the St Francis Bay Property Owners in their recent newsletter.

Article continues below...

Photo: Darren Peens

Related Posts

Another accident on Sand River Bridge

A car went airborne on the temporary Sand River Bridge last night after the driver lost control of the vehicle…

17 Mar 2012
One more positive Covid-19 case in Humansdorp

The latest confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Kouga is seven. The seventh positive case was identified during the Department…

16 Apr 2020
New sewage treatment plant for Sea Vista and St Francis Bay

The long-awaited upgrade of the Sea Vista Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) at St Francis is underway. Kouga Executive Mayor…

02 May 2018
Just 18 active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

There has been a steady decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the Kouga region. Active COVID-19 cases…

28 Jan 2021
Have your say on Special Rating Areas

Kouga residents have been invited to share their views on the proposed new Property Rates policy and by-law for the…

06 Dec 2017
Coastal towns urged to save more water

Residents in St Francis, Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp have been urged to reduce their water usage drastically. This follows a…

16 Nov 2019
Road to Hankey flooded

The road between Weston and Hankey in the Gamtoos Valley has flooded and is closed to traffic at present. The…

09 Aug 2012
Kouga must purchase power directly from Wind Farms

As Jeffreys Bay braces for another week of load shedding, the question has to be asked – what is the…

10 Dec 2018
Cleaning up in St Francis Bay

The Kromme Enviro-Trust took to the streets ‪yesterday‬ and were enthusiastically supported by around 40 energetic St Francis residents in…

16 Feb 2020
Photo of the day – misty morning at Anne Avenue

St Francis Bay was first put on the map by the discovery of Bruces Beauties – an iconic surf break…

23 Oct 2019
Cyclist killed on R330 near St Francis Bay

An elderly cyclist was killed on the road between St Francis Bay and Humansdorp yesterday morning (16 November 2018). The Humansdorp…

17 Nov 2018
Save water as Impofu Dam drops below extraction level

The following water alert, issued by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, also applies to residents from St Francis Bay, Cape…

12 Nov 2019
Boat launching sites re-registered in JBay and St Francis Bay

Kouga Municipality is in the process of re-registering two boat launching sites for the public. Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel…

09 Nov 2018
Why no Crime Stats?

One of the print publications in the area, St Francis Chronicle comes up with some answers: Several people have asked…

03 Mar 2011
dolphins main beach
Stay safe at the official swimming beaches in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay – More than 50 lifeguards and two shark spotters have been deployed at Kouga’s swimming beaches to help…

06 Dec 2019