fbpx

Nearly 1000 service delivery protests over 6 months in South Africa

Nearly 1000 service delivery protests over 6 months in South Africa
South Africa 22 April 2021

South Africa recorded more than 900 service delivery protests in six months from August to January, according to Minister of Police Bheki Cele.

According to the South African Police Incident Registration Information System (IRIS), a total of 909 protest actions took place from 1 August 2020 to 31 January 2021.

In an article published on DefenceWeb, a total of 657 persons were arrested from 1 August 2020 to 31 January 2021 for service delivery protest action incidents, in which illegal road closures were erected that infringed on the constitutional right of freedom of movement.

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) Africa last year warned that protests in South Africa are here to stay.

The pandemic has exposed socio-economic weaknesses resulting from poor policy implementation and a fundamental failure of political leadership, it said, adding that many South Africans are giving up on democracy (with low voter turnout) but not on voicing their frustration through protests at a political elite believed to be out of touch with the plight of ordinary people.

In 2020, the ISS said the leading cause of demonstrations was the policing of lockdown restrictions and crime (14%) with a particular focus on gender-based violence.

The second most prevalent issue for those taking to the streets was labour-related concerns (13%), mainly the supply of protective equipment to staff such as healthcare workers. In third place was electricity supply problems, particularly in Gauteng as a result of power outages and restrictions during peak usage times.

Article continues below...

More than three in five protests (62%) were peaceful with no need for police intervention. Heavy-handed policing typically results in negative publicity for law enforcement and can lead to more disruptive or violent protests.

Given desperate economic conditions, protests will likely continue to rise, the ISS cautioned. Government, particularly at local level, must understand that the solution doesn’t lie in tougher policing. Rather, meaningful engagements with aggrieved communities are needed.

There will of course be a role for the police if violence erupts. In these cases, law enforcement agencies must seek to de-escalate tensions and promote dialogue wherever possible before resorting to heavy-handed tactics.

Source: www.defenceweb.co.za

 

Related Posts

power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
IPP preferred bidders announced

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, has announced eight preferred bidders for the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer…

21 Mar 2021
SABC lacks skills for digital migration

The shocking state of skill availability at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) – from executive management down – was…

05 Feb 2014
retief odendaal DA Midlands constituency
Provincial Governments owes creditors over R 6 billion

The Eastern Cape was the second worst preforming province in terms of outstanding invoices older than 30 days in the…

26 Oct 2019
Treasury to stop financial transfers to Free State municipality

National Treasury is intending to stop all financial transfers to Nala local municipality in the Free State following its persistent…

13 Sep 2012
South Africa has a new hero

What a goal it was that opened up the 2010 FIFA soccer World Cup. And just to put the cherry…

13 Jun 2010
Tuberculosis leading cause of death in 2015

Tuberculosis remains the leading underlying natural cause of death in 2015, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Tuesday. According…

01 Mar 2017
South Africa identifies COVID-19 variant

South African genomic scientists have identified a variant of the SARS-COV-2 virus, currently termed 501.V2 variant. “This genomics team, led…

22 Dec 2020
Marina Martinique hosts first swim of the season

The open water swim season kicked off at Marina Martinique on Sunday with the first leg of the Cirrus Bio-Ears…

21 Oct 2011
Naval Command Centre cannot communicate

It’s simply mind-boggling that the South African Navy (SAN) have reportedly been forced to remove vulnerable equipment from the radio…

23 Mar 2013
Nine years tracking South Africa’s white sharks. What we learnt

How big is South Africa’s white shark population? Nobody really knows: estimates range from 500 to more than 1200. This…

31 Mar 2018
Investigate Gupta’s use of Waterkloof airport

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s, statement confirming that the Jet Airways Airbus A300-200, transporting guests to…

06 May 2013
How fears about jobs drive anti-migrant sentiment in South Africa

One of the major problems facing South Africa is anti-immigrant violence. The seriousness of this problem was highlighted in a…

11 Sep 2019
Stop abusing our women!

The world celebrates International Women’s Day today at a time when South Africa has to take a deep and hard…

08 Mar 2013
Looting continues as Nigerians call for revenge from Boko Haram

Police Minister General Bheki Cele is confident police are capable of restoring law and order back into areas affected by…

04 Sep 2019
South Africa and Belgium deepen relations

Pretoria – Relations between South Africa and Belgium are set to advance, with both countries agreeing to cooperate in crucial…

05 Jul 2012