Municipal elections will be held on 27 October 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Wednesday, 27 October 2021, as the date on which municipal elections will take place.

This will be the sixth time under South Africa’s democratic dispensation that voters will elect leadership and public representatives at metropolitan, district and local level.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs will follow the necessary legal process to proclaim the date and undertake other requirements.

The President urges eligible – and especially first-time voters – to ensure they are registered to participate in the elections which provide the basis for development and service delivery closest to where citizens live.

Kouga Municipality has been successfully governed by the DA since 2016, with many residents commenting that service delivery has improved dramatically since then.